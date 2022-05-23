HUBBARD -- Hubbard's Lady Jags, who had a big season and advanced to the third round of the playoffs before losing to the defending state champ, had a long list of players receive postseason awards.
Six Lady Jags made the District 14-1A All-District team.
Grace Cummings had a monster year at the plate and was named the 14-1A Offensive Player of the Year and three Lady Jags who earned First-Team honors.
Brooklyn Tabors was the 14-1A First-team pitcher, Carley MacLeod was a First-Team infielder and Tabby Tabors was a First-Team outfielder.
Infielders Gabby Serna and Olivia Lane were named to the Second-Team and Ellie Laseter was a Second-Team outfielder.
Krystina Fowler, Kenly Zettler and Jeana Green .
all named to the Honorable Mention list.
A long list of Lady Jags earned All-District Academic honors:
Kennedy Melgares, Jeana Green, Gabby Serna, Kinley Wragge, Carley MacLeod, Krystina Fowler, Grace Cummings, Georgia Cummings, Ellie Laseter, Olivia Lane, Brooklyn Tabors and Tab Tabors all were named to the 14-1A All-District All-Academic team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.