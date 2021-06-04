Hubbard's softball team, which won the district title and advanced to the Area Round of the playoffs this spring, earned a long list of postseason honors, including 13 players who won All-Academic honors.
Hubbard catcher Grace Cummings and Hubbard infielder Jenna Morris were named to the All-District first-team and Hubbard infielder Gabby Serna, catcher Krystina Fowler and outfielder Tab Tabors were named to the second-team.
Skylar Cummings and Ellie Lasiter were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Ashlynn McCombs, Jeana Green, Brianna Whitworth, Lyz Poston, Jenna Morris, Gabby Serna, Carley MacLeod, Krystina Fowler, Grace Cummings, Georgia Cummings, Ellie Lasiter, Olivia Lane and Tab Tabors all earned All-District All-Academic honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.