AXTELL -- The umpires showed up 40 minutes late, but it didn't matter because it took Hubbard's Lady Jags just two at-bats to beat Gholson 20-0 Thursday in Axtell and take home the bi-district title.
The Lady Jags move on to play Ector next week in the Class 1A Area Round of the playoffs. They will play at 6 p.m. Friday in a one-game playoff at LD Bell High School in Hurst.
Grace Cummings, who had to leave immediately after the game and head for the Regional Track & Field Meet in League City near Houston, proved again to be one of the most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle.
Cummings, an All-Golden Circle volleyball and basketball player did a lot of damage before leaving for League City, belting a homer and two doubles in three at-bats, scoring twice and driving in three runs.
Christian Fowler tripled, singled scored three runs and drove in three runs, Olivia Lane went 3-for-3, tripled, scored three runs and drove in three runs and Carley Macleod hit a triple, singled, scored and drove in a run.
Brooklyn Tabors pitched a shutout, went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in two runs and Tabby Tabors scored twice. Gabby Serna went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
"Our defense stepped up, and we really played well, " said Hubbard's legendary coach Mike Saucke, who always looks at the bigger picture while coaching and at the same time putting together an amazing career. He is closing in on 600 career victories while teaching his players about life off the diamond.
"We want really good human beings. We're not here to mentor softball players. We're here to mentor them for life," Saucke said.
He had his team ready for the playoffs.
"I told them yesterday, 'anything can happen in the playoffs. If you have done everything you can do to prepare we'll be fine.'''
