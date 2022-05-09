HURST -- Few high school softball coaches know more about winning than Hubbard's Mike Saucke, who is closing in on 600 victories in his legendary career.
He won another big one Friday night, when his girls had an easy time beating Ector 7-2 to win the Class 1A Area Round title at LD Bell High School to move onto the Region Quarterfinals.
The Lady Jags are rolling after beating Gholston 20-0 with just two at-bats (and a pair of 10-run innings) in the bi-district round of the playoffs and watching Brooklyn Tabors take care of Ector with a splendid performance on the mound Friday.
Tabors went the seven-inning distance and allowed just three hits and one earned run while striking out 13. The Lady Jags won with speed and defense. Just look at Jeana Green, who went 3-for-3, drove in a run and stole home to lead the way at the plate.
Gabby Serna went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and Grace Cummings, who belted a homer against Gholston, flew around the bases with a two-run triple.
Now for the fun part... Hubbard will face defending state champ Dodd City in the Region Quarterfinals this week. The three-game series will be played at LD Bell with a 6 p.m. game on Thursday, a 5 p.m. game on Friday and (if needed) a 7 p.m. on Saturday.
"It's a big task," said Saucke, whose 2014 Lady Jags made it to the state tournament in Austin.
