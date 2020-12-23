Aaron Kinney is walking off the softball diamond at Kerens, where he spent the last seven years building a program and changing the culture in girls sports at Kerens.
Kinney will still coach volleyball, where his LadyCats have won 72 matches over the last three years, but he will leave a big piece of his heart with the softball program that was in its infancy when he took over the team in 2013.
To get an idea what Kinney was up against, consider this anecdote.
Kinney was looking for athletes so he courted Taylor Ames, a two-time all-state basketball player who was part of two Kerens teams that reached the state tournament in Austin.
"I asked Taylor to go out to shortstop, and handed her a glove," Kinney said. "She looked at the glove and gave me a puzzled look and asked, "And what am I supposed to do with this?' "
That was Kinney's first year, but since that "welcome to the softball experience," he has changed how the school, the community and especially the kids, feel about the game.
He is the Godfather of Softball at Kerens.
"Where to start on my time as the softball coach here," Kinney said this week. "When I describe the success we had I can't always do it wins, but I feel the real success was in the culture we developed.
"I can hear the younger kids saying, 'I can't wait to play in high school. I want to wear No. 6 like Kayla and Mya did. I want to be just like Triniti and Gracie,' " said Kinney, referring to Kayla Kilcrease, Mya Lincoln, Triniti Hataway and Gracie Harrell, four of the top players who helped build the program. "Or, 'I want to be a home run hitter like Myliah (Lincoln) and Kaylee.' "
It all came rushing back this week for Kinney, who formed such a close bond with all his kids that they all loved the game -- and loved their energetic, slogan-making, sign-painting coach who was always coming up with new ideas and new goals for his kids.
Kerens had a reputation for pounding the ball and scoring tons of runs, but in the end the LadyCats had more laughs than hits, and that's what they -- and their coach -- will remember.
There are teams that won more games, but it's hard to imagine many teams that had more fun than Kinney's kids, who once went on a search for a shopping cart to help carry equipment. The entire team went to Wal-Mart and then to HEB in Corsicana before landing a cart that Myliah Lincoln named Mary Lou.
Honest.
They took Mary Lou to the playoffs with them.
"There are so many moments, like making the phone call to Cambree Betts' dad to telling him she was pitching (in 2013) to Taylor Ames looking at the glove and asking what it was for," Kinney said. "Having kids who had never played before to building it to where they wanted to play all the time.
"One thing I always wanted to do was leave it better than I found it," he said. "I really feel I achieved that goal, coming from playing slow-pitch softball to winning a bi-district championship. It was unbelievable, but I knew we could get there -- just had to get the kids to believe it and enjoy the game."
Kinney can tell you about every game Kerens played over the past 6 1/2 years (the season ended abruptly last spring because of the pandemic).
"Winning 60 games over 6 1/2 years isn't what I felt we could do, but with every win I still feel the key moments of every one of them," he said. "The first one is the most special because I don't think that group had won a game in two years, and a lot of people didn't think we could win one with the group we had.
"But we found a way to win 16-5 against Waxahachie Faith Family, and we ended that first year losing an extra inning game to Cross Roads 27-26, and the parents were so excited it was like we won the game. That's when I knew we had a shot."
It doesn't take Kinney long to remember the best game of his career.
"Nothing will top the comeback victory against Overton in the bi-district," he said. "After losing 11-1 in Game 1 the kids were just determined not to lose and that's a true testament that the program was finally where I dreamed it would be.
"It took six years but it's just like I told the former players -- 'We'll get there and you will be just as important to the success because you are the foundation that started it all.'"
Turning Kerens into a playoff team and winning the bi-district title two years ago is only part of Kinney's legacy. He cared about every player -- and the parents. And wasn't afraid to show how much he cherished his players.
"I loved every minute of it," he said. "One of the best things to know was when I walked off the field one last time last spring after a comeback win over Fruitvale, where Leah Greene hit her first home run, and McKenzie Bancroft had a big go-ahead two-run double, and where Kenadee Lynch and Kaylee pitched lights out, and I felt we were clicking at the right time and having fun."
That's what Kinney takes with him, the long ride up the hill that never seemed long at all because of the company that was there for the ride -- his kids, parents and the Kerens community.
"There's just a lot to look back on and enjoy every minute of the direction we are headed," Kinney said. "I have been honored and blessed by the kids, parents, and administration here at Kerens.
"We built this thing and to see the love and support that we have had the last few years is exactly the way I would love to leave it for the next coach to build it up, "he said.
"We were having packed houses for every game, and I still remember the crowd the night we won the bi-district championship," he said looking back one more time. "I still feel the cold ice water dumping on my head ..."
