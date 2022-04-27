GRAND SALINE -- The Kerens LadyCats took their first step into the postseason Tuesday night and walked out of East Texas with an impressive 9-0 victory over Big Sandy in the Class 2A Bi-district round of the playoffs.
It's not over. Kerens is playing in a best-of-three series and can knock out Big Sandy with another victory when the series continues with Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rains. If a third game is needed it will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday in Athens at TVCC.
But that doesn't look likely after the way the Kerens girls ripped Big Sandy in the opener. Rylee Spivey slammed the door on Big Sandy, shutting down the Wildcats, who were never in the game. Spivey tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits while striking out 13. She faced only 24 batters (three over the minimum) and won her 16th game of the year. She's 16-2 with 15 complete games and a 1.35 ERA and has now struck out 199 batters in 114 innings.
Simply put: Spivey has dominated teams all year and dominated Big Sandy Tuesday.
The LadyCats bashed Big Sandy, scoring in six of the seven innings and putting the game away with 11 hits, including six extra base knocks.
Leah Greene led the way at the plate, belting a homer and a double with a 2-for-4 performance that produced four RBIs. Her double was one of five two-baggers for the LadyCats, including an RBI double by Spivey, who had an amazing game in his varsity playoff debut.
Olivia Holt doubled, going 2-for-4 and scoring twice, and McKenzie Bancroft also went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while scoring a run as the first two batters in Jayson Engell's lineup combined to go 4-for-8 with two doubles and scoring four times. If they were nervous about being in the playoffs they had a funny way of showing it.
Kenadee Lynch, a four-year starter and star in multiple sports at Kerens, also hit a double, and scored and Ella Engel and Madison Brumit both had an RBI singles and scored.
Kerens looked just like Kerens, in fact exactly like Kerens, a powerhouse state-ranked team that has ripped teams all year while winning 25 games (the most in program's history) and taking home the first district title in softball at Kerens, where they've had good teams before but never a complete team.
Engel preaches "process" and a simple yet disciplined brand of baseball: "Throw strikes, play good defense and put the ball in play," says Engel. And his kids listen.
They had the best season in Kerens history and took that confidence and discipline into the playoffs and walked out of East Texas Tuesday with a huge win.
