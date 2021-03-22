Leah Greene had a big day, going 4-for-6, belting a double and a homer, scoring twice and driving in five runs to lead Kerens to a 21-13 win over Cayuga on Friday.
The LadyCats are now 4-0 iin District 20-2A play.
Aniya Lawrence had a huge game, going 4-for-5 with a triple and an RBI and scoring five runs. Kenadee Lynch also had a big afternoon, going 3-for-4 with a double. She scored twice and drove in three runs.
Madison Brumit went 3-for-5 and scored two runs, McKenzie Bancroft went 2-for-6 with a double, scoring a run and driving in two runs, and Raygan Brooks had a double, scored twice and drove in a run.
