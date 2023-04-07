Rylee Spivey

LARUE -- The Kerens LadyCats had an easy time beating La Poynor Tuesday, running away with a 9-3 victory to improve to 6-4 in the district race.

Rylee Spivey pitched a one-hit beauty, striking out 15 Flyers over the seven-inning distance while allowing just three hits and no earned runs.

The LadyCat bats did the rest, banging out 10 hits and sending nine runners home with just two extra-base knocks.

Kayla Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a double, scored and drove in two runs and Blair Blue ripped a triple and scored to lead the way.

Ella Engel went 2-for-3 and scored, Ragan Brooks went 1-for3 and scored and Olivia Holt went 1-for-3 and scored for Kerens.

