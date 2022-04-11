The rivalry between Kerens and Cross Roads continued last week when the two powerhouse softball team split a pair of district games.
Kerens won 11-0 Tuesday on the road, but Cross Roads came back Friday in Kerens and beat the LadyCats 15-7 in a tense, exciting game.
The two teams were tied at 4-4 after three innings before Cross Roads put up five runs in the fourth. Kerens battled back but the Bobcats put the game away with a four-run seventh.
Kenadee Lynch went 2-for-4, belted a homer, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead Kerens and Leah Greene went 2-for-4. scored and drove in two runs. Olivia Holt scored and drove in a run and Madison Brumit had an RBI for Kerens, which is now 18-6-1 and 7-1 in the district race after losing its first game in district.
