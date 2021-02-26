The Kerens LadyCat softball team handed new coach Jayson Engel his first win in their season opener, blasting Wills Point 26-4.
Engel, Kerens' longtime baseball coach and assistant football coach, took over the team this season. His kids went 1-3 to start the new year, ripping Wills Point in their opener before losing three times Thursday.
Kerens pounded out 17 hits against Wills Point and put the game away with a 15-run sixth inning. Kenadee Lynch picked up the win on the mound, striking out seven in a six-inning complete game, and also had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three doubles. She scored four runs and drove in runs.
Madison Brumit went 3-for-4 with two doubles, scored three runs and drove in two runs, and Mackenzie Bancroft had two hits, including a triple, scored twice and drove in four runs. Aniya Lawrence went 2-for-2 with a double, scored three runs and drove in two. Ella Engel went 2-for-3, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Bumit had an RBI against Scurry-Rosser. Abbigail Holt had a double and drove in a run, and Bancroft had an RBI single in an 8-3 loss to Alto. Troup shut out Kerens 8-0.
