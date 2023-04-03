KERENS -- Cayuga could have used a stop sign at first base Friday in a 12-2 five-inning loss to the Kerens LadyCats, who banged out 15 hits, including seven extra-base knocks.
The Kerens girls made the turn at first base all night and hope the lopsided win will help turn their season around. The victory over their old rival lifts Kerens to a 4-4 district record and 10-12 overall.
The top of the order set the tone to the game as Olivia Holt and Brooke Sikes combined to go 4-for-8 and drive in five runs. Leadoff hitter Holt went 2-for-4 with a double, scored and drove in two runs and Sikes had a 2-for-4 game that included a double and a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.
That was just the beginning.
Ragan Brooks was a perfect 2-for-2 with a triple, scoring a run and driving in two more, Kayla Gonzales went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and scored a run, Blair Blue had a huge day, going 3-for-4 with a triple, scoring three times and driving in a run and Rylee Spivey went 2-for-3 with a double, scored twice and added an RBI to the romp.
Ella Engel went the five-inning distance and didn't allow an earned run to get the win behind an offense that hit four doubles and three triples.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.