KERENS - The Kerens Lady Cats had no problem taking care of Martin's Mill this week, running away with a 20-8 Mercy Rule victory.
Brooke Sikes went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double, scoring four runs and driving in four runs to lead the way in the five-inning romp.
Blair Blue went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, scoring twice and driving in five runs and Olivia Hart went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, scoring twice and driving in three runs as the Lady Cats wore out the base paths with runners all day.
Eight players had more than one hit as Kerens managed to bang out 20 hits and 20 runs in five innings and ended the game with a nine-run fifth inning.
Rylee Spivey got the win on the mound in relief, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings. Spivey also went 2-for-4 with a triple, scoring twice and driving in three runs.
Raygan Brooks went 3-for-4 and scored twice, Ella Engel went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, Kayla Gonzalez went 1-for-2, scored three runs and drove in a run, Madison Brumit went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run and Emma Combs went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.