Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Sophomore Rylee Spivey, seen here from a game last season, got the win in relief in Kerens' 20-8 Mercy Rule victory over Martin's Mill, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings. Spivey also went 2-for-4 with a triple, scoring twice and driving in three runs.

