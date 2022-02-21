DALLAS -- The Kerens softball team had a big weekend in a Dallas Softball Tournament over the weekend, beating Class 6A Dallas Skyline, which has the largest enrollment in the state, 11-0, and handing Richardson Berkner a 10-0 loss. The LadyCats had a tough 2-1 loss to Wills Point and fell to powerhouse Sunnyvale 10-1.
But overall, the LadyCats showed up and played extremely well in three of the four games.
Rylee Spivey threw a five-inning no-hitter at Berkner, striking out 12. Spivey also had a big day at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a double. She scored a run and drove in two runs.
McKenzie Bancroft went 2-for-3, scored three times and had a double and RBI against Berkner. Kenadee Lynch went 1-for-1, drove in a run and scored twice against Berkner and Leah Greene went 1-for-2 with a double, scored and drove in a run.
Spivey allowed just two hits and no earned runs in the 2-1 loss to Wills Point while striking out 10, and Olivia Holt drove in Kerens' only run with an RBI triple.
Lynch got the win on the mound against Skyline, stopping the big school lineup on two hits and no earned runs while striking out eight over the five-inning game. Holt hammered Skyline, going 3-for-3 with a homer and a triple, driving in three runs. Raygun Brooks went 2-for-2 with a homer and drove in two runs and scored three times. Bancroft went 1-for-2 with a double and scored twice and Brookes Sikes went 1-for-1 with an RBI double.
Ella Engel went 2-for-2 with an RBI double in the loss to Sunnyvale, and Greene went 1-2 in the loss.
