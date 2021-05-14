The Kerens LadyCats, who advanced to the Area Round of the playoffs with a young and talented team this season, earned a long list of postseason honors on the 20-2A All-District team.
Kenadee Lynch, a junior, led the way. Lynch, who pitches and hits like crazy, was the 20-2A Offensive MVP. She hit .584 for the season, pounding out 45 hits, including 11 doubles and a homer, while driving in 23 runs and scoring 46 runs for the LadyCats.
Kerens received a second superlative when Madison Brumit, a sophomore, was named the Co-Newcomer of the Year. Brumit hit .486, drove in 33 runs while scoring 27 runs, and belted a dozen doubles and three homers.
Five LadyCats were named to the All-District first-team. Aniya Lawrence, the team's only senior, led the way. She hit .438. drove in 24 runs and scored 27 runs. Abbigail Holt, a junior, hit .394 with 29 RBIs and 23 runs and was a first-team selection along with her sister freshman Olivia Holt, who hit .426 with 19 RBIs and 26 runs.
McKenzie Bancroft, a junior, was one of the team's big run producers. She hit .429, drove in 31 runs and scored 34 times to earn first-team honors, and Leah Greene, a junior, made the first-team after hitting .418, scoring 16 runs and driving in 28 runs.
Kerens landed three players on the second-team: Sophomores Emma Combs and Raygan Brooks, and freshman Ella Engel. Tiana Hall was named to the Honorable Mention list and Claudia Garcia earned All-Academic honors.
