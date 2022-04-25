KERENS -- No matter how you look at it, the 2022 Kerens LadyCats had the best season in the program's history.
Not only did Jayson Engell's girls win the first district softball title at Kerens, they blasted their way to a record 24 wins on the way to the Class 2A playoffs, where they open with a best-of-three series against Big Sandy at 6:30 Tuesday night at Grand Saline. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Rains and if they need a third game it will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday in Athens at Trinity Valley Community College.
Kerens is bringing two huge weapons into the postseason:
1) Rylee Spivey is simply the best pitcher the LadyCats have ever had -- and she's just a freshman.
Spivey has been lights-out on the mound, where she is 15-2 with a 1.43 ERA. She has been blowing the ball past hitters all year and has 186 strikeouts in just 107 innings.
"She's special," said Engel, who watched Spivey pitched back-to-back no hitters in warmup games against Martin's Mill and Neches, two top softball programs in East Texas. "She makes your defense better, and that's why we had such a good season. We talk about the process and about three things -- throw strikes, play good defense and put the ball in play. That's what we do.''
2) And the LadyCats also bash the ball and opponents.
The Kerens girls are hitting .402 as a team with eight homers, and have belted out 76 doubles and 23 triples. They have 213 RBIs and have outscored opponents 268-86 this season.
Simply put, they are the Bash Gals.
Leah Greene leads the team with a .522 batting average and Kenadee Lynch is hitting .500 (36-for-78) with a team-leading four homers, six triples, 10 doubles and a head-shaking 43 RBIs.
Olivia Holt is hitting .456 with two homers and eight triples and Ella Engel, who hit a walk-off homer to beat Neches 1-0 last week, is batting .418.
Engel had several baseball teams at Kerens that were state ranked and district champs, and now his girls have done it. The LadyCats were ranked in the Top 10 in 2A this season, and hope to make their own run in the playoffs.
Engel likes his kids, loves their attitude and believes he has the perfect mix.
"We're old but we have a lot of younger kids playing," Engel said. "And we have good leaders, Kenadee, Leah, Holt and McKenzie (Bancroft) are all really good leaders. They're a good solid group. They help the younger players prepare and lead by example.''
Engel knows where all the power comes from up and down his lineup.
"They worked hard this summer in the weight room. They're really strong players. It's really been a lot of fun this year. There's been a lot of community support for the team."
And the Kerens girls have kept their minds focused on what they needed to do all year with a one-for-all, all-for-one mentality and a level-headed attitude.
"They just play," Engel said. "Their highs aren't too high and their lows aren't too low. It's been a lot of fun. We throw strikes, play defense and put the ball in play ...''
