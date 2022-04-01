The Kerens LadyCats just keep hammering teams.
They beat LaPoynor 16-6 in a five-inning mercy rule game this week, scoring six runs in the fifth to put the game away. It was the sixth win in a row for the LadyCats, who outscored opponents 82-9 during the streak.
Olivia Holt belted a homer and hit a double in a 2-for-2 performance, scoring four runs and driving in two against LaPoynor.
Kenadee Lynch went 2-for-2 with a triple and scored three runs and McKenzie Bancroft had a big day, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles. She scored four runs and drove in a run.
Rylee Spivey went five innings without giving up an earned run while striking out 11 and she went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and scored three runs while driving in a run.
Kerens is now 16-5-1 for the season and 5-0 and in first-place in the district race.
