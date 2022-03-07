The Kerens LadyCat softball team had the best record at the Wills Point Tournament over the weekend going 4-1-1 against a field of larger schools.
Kerens defeated Greenville 10-2, knocked off Scurry-Rosser 9-0, beat Wills Point 9-4, downed Quinlan Ford 8-2, tied Ennis 6-6 and lost to Paris 7-2.
Ennis and Greenville are Class 5A schools, Paris, Wills Point and Quinlan Ford are Class 4A schools and Scurry-Rosser is a 3A school -- all much bigger than Class 2A Kerens.
Kristen Lynch led the way against Greenville, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, scoring a run and driving in three runs. She also pitched along with Rylee Spivey in the three-inning game.
Leah Greene had a hit, scored and drove in two runs, Abigail Holt doubled, scored and had an RBI and Madison Brumit had a hit, scored and drove in a run for Kerens.
Olivia Holt and Spivey both hit triples and each drove in a run against Scurry-Rosser and Lynch went 2-for-3 with a double, scored and drove in a run. Greene, Abigail Holt and Ella Engel all hit doubles. Greene went 2-for-2 and scored three runs and Engel went 2-for-2 and scored a run. Spivey pitched the four-inning distance and shut out Scurry on one hit while striking out seven.
Engel led the way against Wills Point, hitting a double, scoring and driving in three runs in the 9-4 victory. McKenzie Bancroft belted a double and a triple, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Lynch went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run and Greene went 2-for-2 with a double, scored twice and drove in a run. Lynch went the three-inning distance, striking out three to get the win against Wills Point.
Lynch won the opener against Ford, allowing three hits while striking out four in the 8-2 victory. She went 2-for-3, belted a homer, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Olivia Holt went 2-for-3 with a double, scored a run and drove in a run, and Bancroft also went 2-for-3 with a double, scored and drove in a run. Engel went 1-for-2 with a double in the opener.
Olivia Holt drove in four runs in the 6-6 tie against Class 5A Ennis. She went 2-for-2 with a big double and also scored a run. Engel and Greene also had RBI hits against Ennis.
