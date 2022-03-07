The Kerens LadyCats

Courtesy photo

The Kerens LadyCats pose for a photo after going 4-1-1 against six larger schools in the Wills Point Tournament. The LadyCats had the best record in the tournament.

The Kerens LadyCat softball team had the best record at the Wills Point Tournament over the weekend going 4-1-1 against a field of larger schools.

Kerens defeated Greenville 10-2, knocked off Scurry-Rosser 9-0, beat Wills Point 9-4, downed Quinlan Ford 8-2, tied Ennis 6-6 and lost to Paris 7-2.

Ennis and Greenville are Class 5A schools, Paris, Wills Point and Quinlan Ford are Class 4A schools and Scurry-Rosser is a 3A school -- all much bigger than Class 2A Kerens.

Kristen Lynch led the way against Greenville, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, scoring a run and driving in three runs. She also pitched along with Rylee Spivey in the three-inning game.

Leah Greene had a hit, scored and drove in two runs, Abigail Holt doubled, scored and had an RBI and Madison Brumit had a hit, scored and drove in a run for Kerens.

Olivia Holt and Spivey both hit triples and each drove in a run against Scurry-Rosser and Lynch went 2-for-3 with a double, scored and drove in a run. Greene, Abigail Holt and Ella Engel all hit doubles. Greene went 2-for-2 and scored three runs and Engel went 2-for-2 and scored a run. Spivey pitched the four-inning distance and shut out Scurry on one hit while striking out seven.

Engel led the way against Wills Point, hitting a double, scoring and driving in three runs in the 9-4 victory. McKenzie Bancroft belted a double and a triple, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Lynch went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run and Greene went 2-for-2 with a double, scored twice and drove in a run. Lynch went the three-inning distance, striking out three to get the win against Wills Point.

 Lynch won the opener against Ford, allowing three hits while striking out four in the 8-2 victory. She went 2-for-3, belted a homer, scored twice and drove in three runs.

Olivia Holt went 2-for-3 with a double, scored a run and drove in a run, and Bancroft also went 2-for-3 with a double, scored and drove in a run. Engel went 1-for-2 with a double in the opener.

Olivia Holt drove in four runs in the 6-6 tie against Class 5A Ennis. She went 2-for-2 with a big double and also scored a run. Engel and Greene also had RBI hits against Ennis.

