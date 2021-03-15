The Kerens LadyCats won a big district game Saturday, holding on to beat Frankston 16-13 in a wild shootout that saw Frankston score five runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it close.
Kerens pounded out 20 hits and Frankston had 17.
MaKenzie Bancroft led the way for the LadyCats, going 5-for-5 with a homer and a double. She scored three runs and drove in four.
Kenadee Lynch also had a monster game, going 5-for-5 banging out three doubles. Lynch scored three runs and drove in two more -- and went the distance to get the win on the mound.
Aniya Lawrence went 3-for-5 with two doubles, scored and drove in a pair of runs. Raygun Brooks doubled home two runs and Olivia Holt doubled in a run.
