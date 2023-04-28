KERENS -- It was Hammer Time in Kerens, where the LadyCats pounded pounded Union Grove 16-6 in the first game of the best-of-three Class 2A Bi-District round of the playoffs.
Kerens scored eight runs in the second and five in the fifth to put the game away. The LadyCats had 17 hits, including six for extra bases and Blair Blue, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple, led the way, scoring twice and driving in five runs.
Ragan Brooks (2-for-4) doubled and drove in two runs, Madison Brumit (1-for-2) doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Emma Combs (1-for-3) scored and drove in two runs. Brooke Sikes tripled and scored twice and Ella Engel singled, scored and drove in a run.
Rylee Spivey went the distance, going five innings and allowing five hits while striking out eight and giving up just one earned run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.