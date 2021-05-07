Nobody was sure what kind of softball season the Kerens LadyCats would have this spring, but a young and aggressive team of players have exceeded expectations and put together one of the best seasons in Kerens history by reaching the Area Round (the second round) of the playoffs.
The LadyCats play Como-Pickton, a softball power, at 6 p.m. Friday at Whitehouse after storming back with a dramatic comeback to knock off Big Sandy in the bi-district round. After losing the opener of a best of three series last week, the LadyCats beat Big Sandy twice last Saturday to move on the Area Round, where they will play a winner-take-all one-game playoff.
The LadyCats lost a ton of talent from the 2019 team, and last year's season was canceled, whih hurt the development of the young players. But Kerens has bounced back strong under new coach Jayson Engel, whose baseball teams won 20 games a year on a regular basis. Engel has adjusted and his girls have improved all season.
"The big this is we had girls take pitching lessons," Engel said. "That's the key to our season. Offensively, we put the ball in play. We've put together a real good lineup. We put the ball in play and we play defense."
Kenadee Lynch, who won both games last Saturday against Big Sandy, and Ella Engel have led the pitching and the Kerens kids have hit like crazy, and improved defensively all year long.
The team is hitting .430 overall with seven players batting over .400. Lynch is hitting .587 (44-for-75) with 16 extra base hits and leads the team in scoring with 46 runs in 27 games.
Madison Brumit is batting .485 with three homers and 11 doubles, and Aniya Lawrence, the team's only senior, is hitting .452. Mackenzie Bancroft is batting .440 and leading the team with 31 RBIs, and Abbigail Holt is hitting .440 with 29 RBIs. Olivia Holt is hitting .442 and Leah Greene is hitting .431.
"Our lineup is good, one through nine," Engel said. "And we've gotten better because our pitching has gotten better. I've gotten to know the girls and they're in the right spots 9in the field) now and that has made us better.
"When we lost the first game to Big Sandy they felt like they beat themselves. We came put the next day with a lot of confidence and pitched well and played well.
"We know Como-Pickton is a real good program," he said. "They've got a real good pitcher, and we need to be the best version of us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.