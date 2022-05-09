TYLER -- Don't tell the Kerens LadyCats to slow down.
They wouldn't listen anyway.
Jayson Engels' girls are having too much fun bashing their way through the Class 2A softball playoffs. They swept the first two rounds easily and wrapped up the Area Round title with a pair of mercy-rule victories over Rivercrest at Tyler Legacy High School, where they won 14-0 and 11-0 to move on the Region Quarterfinals against Hawkins at Grand Saline.
All three games -- Thursday, Friday and (if needed) Saturday have 8 p.m. starting times. No Kerens team has ever gone this far in the playoffs, but the state-ranked LadyCats have already established the fact they are the best softball team in Kerens history. Now they're put to make more history ...
Rylee Spivey pitched both five-inning games against Riverview, tossing a one-hit shutout in the opener with six strikeouts and allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts in her second shutout That's 14 Ks over 10 innings while giving up only three hits. And she went 2-for-2 with an RBI triple in the opener and 2-for-4 with an RBI in Game 2.
McKenzie Bancroft went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in four runs in the opener and was even better in Game 2 when she went 3-for-4 with a double and two triples scored a run and drove in five runs. If you're counting along (and everyone at Kerens is) that's a combined 5-for-8 performance with two doubles, two triples and a (wait for it ...) a whopping nine RBIs.
Leah Greene went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Game 1 and went 2-for-4 with a double, scored three times and drove in four runs in Game 2.
