TYLER -- The Kerens LadyCat softball team lost a heartbreaker to Harleton Saturday night at Tyler Legacy High School, where Harleton scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Kerens 4-3 to capture the 2A Bi-District title.
The two teams decided to play a in a one-game, winner take all format and Harleton moves on the Class 2A Area Round of the playoffs.
Rylee Spivey led Kerens on the mound and at the plate. She went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in two runs and pitched well in the tough loss. Spivey went the distance on the mound, allowing one earned run while striking out nine and walking two.
Blair Blue went 1-for-4 and drove in a run, Ragan Brookes went 1-for-2 and scored and Ella Engel went 1-for-2 and scored for Kerens.
