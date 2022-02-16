RICE -- The Kerens LadyCats won their season opener Tuesday at Rice with an 11-1 five-inning victory over Rice.
Rylee Spivey went the distance for Kerens allowing one hit and no earned runs while striking out 13. She was just as tough at the plate, where she went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple and scored twice.
The LadyCats had eight hits and six of them were extra-base knocks.
Kenadee Lynch, a three-sport star at Kerens, went 2-for-2 with a pair of triples, scored a run and drove in two runs, and Olivia Holt went 1-for-3 with a double, and ran wild with five stolen bases. She scored twice and drove in a run. McKenzie Bancroft went 1-for-3 with a double and scored twice.
