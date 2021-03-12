The Kerens LadyCats, who are 4-8-1 this season, won two lopsided games this week, beating Frankston 16-6 Tuesday and blasting Tyler 15-0 on Wednesday.
Kerens pounded out 20 hits, including eight extra-base hits against Frankston. Madison Brumit went 3-for-5 with a triple, scored four runs and drove in three runs, Leah Greene went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, scored a run and drove in three runs, and Emma Combs went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, scored three runs and drove in three runs.
Olivia Holt went 3-for-4 with a triple, scored a run and drove in a run, McKenzie Bancroft went 3-for-5 with a double, scored and drove in a run, and Raygan Brooks went 3-for-4, scored and drove in a run.
Abbigail Holt had aa single, scored and drove in three runs and Kenadee Lynch went 1-for-3 and scored a run.
Lynch went 3-for-4 with a double, scored two runs, stole two bases and drove in two runs against Tyler. She also picked up the win on the mound, tossing four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight.
The LadyCats had 14 hits against Tyler, including eight extra base hits.
Olivia Holt went 3-for-3 with a triple and a homer, scored three times and drove in three runs and Aniya Lawrence went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Brumit went 1-for-1 with a double, scored Greene went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Greene went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Raygun Brooks went 1-for-3 with a double, scored twice, stole four bases and drove in a run.
Several players are having tremendous seasons. Brumit leads the LadyCats in hitting (.571) and RBIs (12). Lynch leads in hits with 18, including five doubles through 13 games, and is hitting .545. Brumit has 16 hits.
Olivia Holt is batting .524 with 11 hits, including five triples and a home run. Aniya Lawrence and Emma Engel are both hitting .500.
Lynch also leads the team in scoring (14 runs). Brumit (13) and Combs (12) are right behind her. Brumit leads Kerens in RBIs with 12 and Bancroft has 11.
