The Kerens LadyCats, who are having a strong season, lost to powerhouse Martin's Mill 16-8 Tuesday.
The LadyCats pounded out 13 hits, including four doubles and two triples. Aniya Lawrence went 3-for-4 and belted two doubles and a triple. She scored twice and drove in two runs.
Kenadee Lynch went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored a run, Olivia Holt had a triple and scored a run, Madison Brumit went 2-for-2 with a double, and scored, Mackenzie Bancroft went 2-for-3, scored two runs and drove in two runs, Leah Green went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs, and Emma Cobbs went 1-for-4 with a double and drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.