Nobody plays more games or works harder than the Kerens LadyCat softball team, which went 11-5-1 before playing a district game this season.
The LadyCats were more than ready for the District 20-2A race. Just look at what they did to Frankston in this week's opener -- a 12-0 victory that ended when Kerens scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to end it.
Kenadee Lynch and Olivia Holt probably didn't want to see the game end. They both had monster games to start district.
Lynch hit a triple, scored and drove in four runs and Holt went 3-for-4 with a double and scored four times. Abbigail Holt doubled and drove in two runs and Ella Engel went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. McKenzie Bancroft doubled and drove in a run and Leah Greene and Madison Bancroft both had RBI hits.
Rylee Spivey went 2-for-3, doubled and drove in a run, and picked up the win on the mound, going the distance to hurl a shutout in the district opener. Spivey allowed just five hits while striking out seven.
