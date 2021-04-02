The Kerens LadyCats scored 15 runs in the first inning and went on to beat LaPoynor 22-3 in a three-inning mercy-rule win on Tuesday.
Raygan Brooks led the way, going 2-for-2 with a double, scoring three runs and driving in five runs, and Abbigail Holt went 1-for-1, scored twice and drove in three runs in the lopsided district win.
Madison Brumit doubled and drove in four runs, Aniya Lawrence doubled and scored four runs, Olivia Holt tripled, scored and drove in three runs, and McKenzie Bancroft went 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored four times. Kenadee Lynch got the win on the mound.
