Kerens' Kenadee Lynch

Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Kerens' Kenadee Lynch, seen here in an earlier game, drove in five runs Tuesday to lead Kerens over Cross Roads.

CROSS ROADS -- There was a time not too long ago when the Kerens softball team had a spirited rivalry against Cross Roads, which always seemed to find a way to beat the LadyCats.

Not any more.

Kerens knocked off Cross Roads 11-0 on the road Tuesday. Rylee Spivey went the six-inning mercy-rule distance, striking out 13, and Kenadee Lynch had a huge day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple and driving in five runs.

Abbigail Holt went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored and Emma Combs went 1-for-2, scored and drove in a run. McKenzie Bancroft had two hits and scored twice and Madison Brumit had two hits and scored two runs.

The No. 10-ranked LadyCats are now 18-5-1 for the season and 7-0 and in first-place in the district race. They will play Cross Roads at home Friday

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you