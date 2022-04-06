CROSS ROADS -- There was a time not too long ago when the Kerens softball team had a spirited rivalry against Cross Roads, which always seemed to find a way to beat the LadyCats.
Not any more.
Kerens knocked off Cross Roads 11-0 on the road Tuesday. Rylee Spivey went the six-inning mercy-rule distance, striking out 13, and Kenadee Lynch had a huge day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple and driving in five runs.
Abbigail Holt went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored and Emma Combs went 1-for-2, scored and drove in a run. McKenzie Bancroft had two hits and scored twice and Madison Brumit had two hits and scored two runs.
The No. 10-ranked LadyCats are now 18-5-1 for the season and 7-0 and in first-place in the district race. They will play Cross Roads at home Friday
