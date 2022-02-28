The Kerens LadyCats split a pair of game over the weekend at the Ellis County Invitational Tournament, beating Maypearl 17-2 and losing to Palmer 13-8.
Ella Engel and Kenadee Lynch led the way against Maypearl. Lynch went 3-for-3 with a double, scored three times and drove in two runs and Engel had a huge day, going 2-for-2 with a double and driving in three more.
Emma Combs went 1-for-3 with a double, scored and drove in two runs and Madison Brumit and Brooke Sikes both went 1-for-2, drove in two runs and scored a run, and McKenzie Bancroft went 1-for-3 with a double and scored twice.
Riley Spivey got the win on the mound, going three innings allowing three hits and no earned runs while striking out six, and she went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs.
Engel went 2-for-2, scored and drove in a run in the loss to Palmer and Lynch went 1-for-1 with a double, and scored twice as the team's 1-2 Punch combined to go 8-for-8, belt a total of three doubles, score nine runs and drive in six runs.
Engel and Lynch have both had great starts this season to help Kerens get off to a 6-4 record against a brutal schedule. Engel is hitting .684 with 13 hits and has scored 10 run and driven in 19 in 10 games and Lynch is hitting .632 with a dozen hits and has scored 14 runs and drive in 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.