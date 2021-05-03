The Kerens LadyCats bounced back and bounced Big Sandy right out of the playoffs Saturday with two lop-sided victories to win their 2A bi-district series.
After losing the first game of the best-of-three series Friday night, Kerens stormed back Saturday and eliminated Big Sandy with a sweep, winning the first game 14-3 to stay alive and then winning the title with a 12-2 romp that ended with Kerens' scoring four runs in the sixth.
Kenadee Lynch pitched and went the distance in both games, allowing three earned runs in the first game and no earned runs in the 12-2 title-clinching win. She also came through at the plate, where she scored four runs in the 12-2 game with a triple and two walks. She drove in three runs with her triple.
Bancroft went 3-for-4 with two doubles, scored and drove in three runs in the 12-2 win after going 1-for-3 with a double, scoring a run and driving in a run in the 14-3 win.
Abbigale Holt drove in two runs in the 14-3 win and three more in the 12-2 rubber game, going 1-for-3 in the opener and 2-for-4 with a triple in the rubber game.
Leah Greene went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the 14-3 win and 2-for-4 and 1-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in the second game.
The LadyCats advance to the 2A Area Round this week. Hubbard advanced to the Area Round in the 1A playoffs with a forfeit, and those two teams are the only softball teams left from the Golden Circle.
