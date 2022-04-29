RAINS -- The Kerens LadyCats had an easy time eliminating Big Sandy and moving on in the Class 2A playoffs, sweeping their way to the Area Round of the playoffs.
They wrapped up the bi-district title Thursday with a five-inning 11-1 mercy-rule win, outscoring Big Sandy 20-1 in the best-of-three series. Kerens had a tougher time in two warmup games than in the actual postseason series and now moves on to play Rivercrest in a best-of-three Area Round series Friday and Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
The LadyCats, who are having the best softball season in Kerens history, are now 25-6-1 after hammering Big Sandy.
Rylee Spivey had a dominating performance on the mound, allowing just one hit while striking out eight over the five-inning distance. She went 1-for-3 at the plate and scored a run.
Olivia Holt led the way at the plate, belting a triple and a double, scoring a run and driving in a run and McKenzie Bancroft hit a triple and scored two runs. The Kerens girls had six extra base hits, including four doubles.
Kenadee Lynch doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Leah Greene went 2-for-3, doubled, scored and drove in two runs, Madison Brumit went 2-for-3, doubled, scored and drove in a run and Abbigail Holt also doubled.
Emma Combs and Ragan Brooks both singled and scored and Ella Engel went 1-for-1 as Kerens belted out 13 hits in the victory.
