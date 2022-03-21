The Kerens LadyCats defeated Cayuga twice and both games were mercy-rule games that ended in five innings or less.
Kerens won 14-1 on Friday and won 16-0 on Saturday as Rylee Spivey picked up both wins on the mound, tossing a five-inning two-hitter with 11 Ks on Friday and hurling a three-inning one-hit shutout with four strikeouts on Saturday. Spivey went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in four runs in the first game and went 3-for-3, scored and drove in two runs Saturday.
Olivia Holt drove in six runs with a 3-for-3 performance that included two triples in the 14-1 victory and McKenzie Bancroft went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Raygan Brooks went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs, Abbigail Holt went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and scored a run and Ella Engel went 2-for-3 and scored. Leah Greene went 2-for-4, with a double, scored and drove in two runs and Madison Brumit went 2-for-4 with a double and scored as Kerens pounded out five doubles and two triples.
The LadyCats came right back and beat Cayuga in a three-inning game on Saturday, scoring 10 runs in the first, four in the second and two in the third.
Brooke Sikes went 1-for-3 with a triple, scored twice and drove in three runs, Kenadee Lynch went 2-for-2 with a double, scored twice and drove in two runs and Holt went 2-for-2 with a double.
The LadyCats have now won five in a row and are 15-5-1 for the season and 4-0 in district play.
