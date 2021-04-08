The Kerens LadyCats took what has been an intense rivalry over the past few seasons and turned it upside down Tuesday when they walked past Roads 19-4.
When the Kerens softball program was growing over the past few seasons the games against Cross Roads were also intense and close, which created a rivalry, but on Tuesday Kerens won its most one-sided game against the rivals in just three innings.
The LadyCats scored 14 runs in the third and produced 19 runs in just three at-bats on just four hits. Kerens reached base 11 times on walks and nine times when the batter was hit by a pitch.
Aniya Lawrence went 2-for-2, scored twice and drove in four runs to lead the way for Kerens, and Kenadee Lynch went 1-for-1, scored four times and drove in three runs with a bases loaded triple. Leah Greene had the other hit for Kerens, an RBI single.
Olivia Holt scored three times and drove in a run and McKenzie Bancroft scored twice and drove in two runs for the LadyCats.
