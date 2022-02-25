The Kerens LadyCats just keep rolling.
After a big performance in the Dallas ISD Tournament last weekend the LadyCats stayed hot and blew out Wills Point 14-1 Tuesday.
Riley Spivey started and gave up just five hits and no earned runs while striking out nine and several LadyCats brought thei big bats to the game.
McKenzie Bancroft went 2-for-3, belting a double and a triple and scored four runs while Kenadee Lynch went 2-for-3, scored three times and drove in a run.
Ella Engel had a big game, going 2-for-3 with a double, scoring three times and driving in three runs. Ragan Brooks drove in three runs, scored and went 2-for-3 with a double and Leah Greene went 2-for- with a double, scored three runs and drove in two more.
