GRAND SALINE -- There are walk-offs and there are unforgettable walk-offs -- and then there's a Kerens LadyCat walk-off.
The LadyCats are walking all the way to the 2A Region Semifinals after coming back to beat Hawkins 5-4 in the deciding game of a three-game series to stay alive in the playoffs. They came back from a one-sided loss in Game 2 and were down 3-1 in Game 3.
But they stormed back with a three-run homer from Kenadee Lynch, who belted a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall in the fifth inning to give Kerens a 4-3 lead and from Leah Greene, who ripped the second pitch she saw in the bottom of the seventh to bring home Olivia Holt from second to break a 4-4 tie and claim the Region II Quarterfinal title.
The LadyCats won the opener 2-0 with two runs in the seventh and then lost a one-sided game when the Kerens ace, Rylee Spivey, had to leave in the second inning with muscle tightness in her back.
Spivey came back with an inspirational performance, going the distance in Game 3, allowing just three earned runs while striking out 10 and walking one. She put an exclamation point on the game when she struck out the side in the top of the seventh.
The LadyCats scored a run in the second when Emma Engle brought home Brooke Sikes, who was pinch running for Madison Brumit, who was hit by a pinch. Sikes moved to second on Abbigail Holt's' sac bunt.
They scored three in the fifth on Lynch's three-run homer that scored Olivia Holt, who led off with a ground-rule double, and McKenzie Bancroft, who ripped a single.
Blair Blue led off the seventh with a bunt single, and Olivia Holt reached on a fielder's choice. Lynch walked and then Greene delivered the biggest hit of the season.
It was clutch. It was dramatic and it was unforgettable and clearly the best and biggest win in Kerens softball history.
"We got some clutch hits. We scored some clutch runs and Rylee got clutch strikeouts," said Kerens coach Jayson Engle, who has led Kerens to its best season ever.
"I talked to them after Game 2 and told them, 'So what, the score is 0-0, no matter what happens in the game, you can fix it.'"
It was that kind of determination and confidence that carried Kerens Saturday -- and has carried the LadyCats all season.
They face Groveton in the Region Semifinals this week.
