In a game that had excitement, drama and a comeback that fell short, once again -- even in a loss (a tough loss) -- Corsicana's Lady Tigers played with grit and toughness and showed just how much they have grown up this season.
Courtney Anderson's young team that has five freshman fell short Friday night, losing to Ennis 9-5, but they're still in the middle of a playoff hunt with five district games left, playing with heart and confidence as they enter the stretch run.
They out-hit Ennis and stormed back after falling behind 4-0 early, and made several highlight tape plays in the field in a game much closer than the final score.
Abby Zuniga had a huge night, belting a home run and driving in four runs, Jesse Pryor went 4-for-5 and scored, Kaylee Tidwell went 3-for-5 with a double, scored and drove in run and Makinna Dockery, whose bases-loaded, walk-off double on Tuesday completed a wild 8-6 victory over Red Oak, stayed hot, going 3-for-4 against Ennis on Friday.
Jaden Smith went 2-for-5, Trinity Tapley went 2-for-3 and Destiny Gallegos and Paige Cates had big hits for the Lady Tigers, who are 4-3 in the District 14-5A race with a big game this week against first-place Forney on the road at 7 Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers have five games left as they play Lancaster at home April 11, travel to Terrell April 14, play Crandall at home April 20 and finish district play at Red Oak April 21.
It has already been the best softball season in recent years and has the promise to be even better in the final two weeks ...
