Things couldn't get much tighter in the 14-5A softball race, where five teams are in a logjam.
The Corsicana Lady Tigers are one of them, and believe they can reach the playoffs or more.
"It's so tight between first and fifth, anything can happen. We could win the district," said Lady Tiger coach Courtney Anderson, whose team blasted Cleburne 15-1 Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers are now 4-4 with four district games left, and the top team in the district is 5-3.
Sadie Mitchell ran all over the Lady Yellow Jackets Tuesday, scoring four times and driving in three runs. Mitchell, who can fly, went 2-for-4 with a triple and set the tone for Corsicana while Lady Tiger ace Marleigh Tidwell mowed down Cleburne, allowing just three hits while striking out five and not walking anyone.
Marissa Gutierrez had a breakout night, going 3-for-3 and scoring twice in her first start. Brinly Burke doubled home two runs, and Gabby James went 2-for-3, scored and drove in a run.
Jaylee Wooley went 2-for-4, scored three runs and drove in a run, Jaden Smith went 2-for-3, scored and drove in a run, and Kaylee Tidwell went 1-for-2 and scored twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.