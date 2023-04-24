We're in Baby!
Those words came straight out of the mouth of Courtney Anderson just after her Lady Tiger softball team burst into the Class 5A softball postseason Saturday with a resounding playoff-clinching 11-1 victory over Crandall.
Crandall's role in this celebration was minimal at best. The Pirates (or Lady Pirates) just happened to be the last team in Corsicana's way to the postseason -- a journey of five seasons (if you count the non-Covid season of 2020).
"We did it," said Anderson, who led one of the youngest teams in Texas to the Class 5A playoffs -- a team with six freshmen or as Anderson likes to say on a good night, "Just a bunch of freshmen getting after it.''
Yup, they got after it and ended the five-year wait Saturday morning in a makeup game against Crandall that was needed to complete an inspiring and emotional run.
They end the season with a 7-5 record in District 14-5A, just one game behind Ennis and Red Oak, which both finished at 8-4, and behind first-place Forney, which went unbeaten at 12-0.
Records not withstanding, why is it that Forney competes at the Class 6A level in football, but drops down to 5A in everything else? That's one of those -- only in the UIL -- situations.
No one cared Saturday morning when the Lady Tiger players were jumping and shouting and celebrating breaking down the door.
They "were in" and wanted to let the world know it.
They didn't waste any time, scoring in all five innings of play, taking a 5-0 lead after two innings, adding a run in the third and scoring five runs in the fourth, and fifth to nail down the Mercy Rule victory.
The Lady Tigers have hit well all season and have run the bases like bandits, stealing bases like crazy. But they put the brakes on early and swiped just three bags all day (they stole 21 in a game last week).
Paige Cates started and finished fast, going 3-for-4 with a double, scoring twice times and knocking in three runs and Destiny Gallegos had a monster game, going 3-for-3 with a triple, scoring twice and driving in three runs.
Kaylee Tidwell went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, Jaden Smith went 2-for-2 with a double, scored two runs and drove in a run and Jesse Pryor and Makinna Dockery both doubled and scored twice.
The Lady Tigers pounded out nine hits with six of those going for extra bases, including Gallegos' triple.
Trinity Tapley took care of Crandall, tossing a two-hitter without allowing an earned run and striking out seven over the five-inning distance.
After waiting so long for this day to come, it went by quickly.
Now the Lady Tigers move on to face Melissa in the bi-district round of the playoffs. That sounds so good, say it again -- "In the bi-district round of the playoffs."
They're In!!!
