It's going to take a lot more than a postponed game to get Corsicana's Lady Tigers down.
They are flying high and closing in on a playoff spot with two games left in the regular season. They could have clinched Thursday with a win over Crandall, but the game was wiped out by the weather.
They will make up the Crandall game at home at 9 a.m. Saturday. They were scheduled to play at Red Oak at 7 p.m. Friday. One more victory sends the Lady Tigers to the playoffs for the first time in five years.
"I told them, 'my money is on you'," Lady Tiger coach Courtney Anderson said after Thursday's game was rained out. "There's no other team in this district I would rather coach. They're young. They work hard, and I'm really proud of them."
The Lady Tigers won a huge game over Terrell Friday to set up the scenario to clinch a playoff spot this week. If you don't think they were in a hurry to reach the playoffs, just look at the way they ran the bases against Terrell.
They stole 21 bases in a seven-inning 14-4 victory. Honest, 21!,
Jill Guilliams and Paige Cates led the way, swiping five bags apiece and Jesse Pryor stole three bases.
Cates had a monster game, going 3-for-3 with a double. She scored three runs and drove in a run. Destiny Gallegos ripped a triple, scored and drove in two runs, Kaylee Tidwell went 2-for-5 and scored three runs, Pryor went 2-for-5, scored and drove in a run and Abby Zuniga doubled, scored on a dropped third strike and drove in a run. Guilliams not only stole five bases but she went 1-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice.
Meanwhile Trinity Tapley just mowed down the Lady Tigers, striking out 16 over the seven-inning distance while not allowing a walk or an earned run.
