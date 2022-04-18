Corsicana's Lady Tiger softball team battled back all night against Ennis before losing a wild game 15-11 Thursday.
Brinly Burke blasted a two-run homer in the sixth and drove in three runs to drive the comeback that fell short. The Lady Tigers got down early, trailing 6-0 and 9-3, but they just kept battling.
They scored three runs in the third and four in the fourth to close to 9-7, but Ennis responded with a six run fifth to go up 15-7. Still Courtney Anderson's kids never quit, and Burke's two-run shot closed the gap to 15-9 in the bottom of the sixth. The Lady Tigers scored two more in the bottom of the seventh before running out of outs and falling just short.
Jaylee Woolley had a big game, going 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and coming a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Woolley scored twice and drove in two runs.
Sadie Mitchell went 1-for-2 and walked three times, scoring twice during the comeback. Alyssa Wood pitched and also had three RBIs and Kaylee Tidwell had an RBI.
The Lady Tigers wrap up their district season this week when they play at Red Oak in their final 14-5A game. They end the season at 1 p.m. Friday with a non-district game against Benbrook on Senior Day.
