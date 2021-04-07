Midlothian scored four runs in the first and six in the third and held on to beat Corsicana's Lady Tigers, who came back all night Tuesday before losing 13-9 in a slugfest.
The Lady Tigers pounded out 11 hits and had big hits from Kendall Dill, who drove in two runs, Marleigh Tidwell, who went 2-for-4, scored and drove in a run, Jaylee Woolley, who went 2-for-4 scored and drove in a run, and Jaden Smith, who doubled and scored.
Brinly Burke, Gabby James and Kaylee Tidwell all had RBI singles as the Lady Tigers battled all night. Marleigh Tidwell went the distance on the mound and struck out five.
The Lady Tigers are at home at 7 p.m. Friday, facing Joshua in a key District 14-5A game.
