Corsicana's Lady Tigers wrapped up their regular season at home with a bang, beating Benbrook 6-2 on Senior Day.
Courtney Anderson's girls wasted no time getting the point across, lifting the big crowd and the dugout off its feet with a two-run first inning and a four-run second to race out to a 6-0 lead.
Alyssa Wood went the distance to pick up the win on the mound, allowing just four hits and two runs while striking out four. Wood also drove in a run in the Lady Tigers' four--run second inning.
Brinly Burke, who has had a sensational, four-year career with the Lady Tigers, drove in the first run of the game and hit a double in her last game with the Lady Tigers.
Jaden Smith also had a double, driving in a run in the second and finished the day with a 2-for-3 performance. Jaylee Woolley went 2-for-3, scored and drove in a run in the second, Kaylee Tidwell had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 and Sadie Mitchell, who tore up the base path as one of the smartest and fastest base runners in the Golden Circle, went 2-for-3, stole a base and scored twice in her final game.
Outfielders Marisa Gutierrez and Alejandra Rodriguez were honored as seniors along with Woolley, Mitchell, Wood and Burke, who has been the anchor and leader since the day she stepped on the Lady Tiger diamond as a freshman. Burke overcame a tough injury and put together a fabulous career as one of the top defensive catchers in the state and the biggest bat in the Golden Circle.
All the seniors who were honored Saturday helped build a program that lost the 2020 season to the pandemic, kids who grew up on the softball diamond at Corsicana playing hard and playing the game the right way.
It was a special day Saturday.
