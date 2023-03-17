Corsicana's Lady Tiger softball team -- a scrappy and hard working bunch of young players full of freshmen and a passion for the game -- had a breakout game against Lancaster, running away with a 19-1 Mercy Rule victory that lasted just three innings.
But in that limited amount of time and space these young kids made a statement their fans and followers already know -- this group has all the potential to grow up and really make a statement for a program that has been waiting for them.
Courtney Anderson's girls made a loud statement against Lancaster.
The Lady Tigers banged out 14 hits and scored like crazy. thanks to big RBI performances from Kaylee Tidwell, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, scoring twice and driving in four runs, and Abby Zuniga, who hits right behind Tidwell in the lineup. Zuniga went 3-for-4 with a triple and also drove in four runs in a bizarre stat category (have you ever heard of two batters hitting back-to-back drive in four runs apiece?) It happened.
Jesse Pryor went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run and Destiny Gallegos went 2-for-2 with a double, scored twice and drove in a run as six Lady Tigers had multiple hits and RBIs.
Jill Guilliams was the sixth on the list. She pitched and got the three-inning victory, allowing just one hit and no earned runs while striking out eight of the nine outs she needed. She also went 3-for-4, scored and drove in two runs during the hit parade.
