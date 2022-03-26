Corsicana's Lady Tiger softball team lost to Red Oak Friday night at home in a District 14-5A game, falling 14-3.
Brinly Burke belted a two-run homer in Corsicana's three-run fifth, but the Red Oak Lady Hawks put the game away with an eight-run sixth inning.
Marisa Gutierez went 1-for-3 and scored and walked and scored and Sadie Mitchell walked twice and scored for the Lady Tigers, who are off Tuesday and hit the diamond again Friday at home against Waco University to begin the second half of their District 14-5A schedule.
