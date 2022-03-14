Home at last!
Corsicana's Lady Tigers softball team finally played their home opener on the new turf field Saturday.
It was a long wait but the Lady Tigers are ready to turn their season around, and they almost pulled off a dramatic comeback Saturday in a 7-5 loss to Cleburne. They were down by seven runs (7-0) in the fifth inning and stormed back to lose 7-5.
They scored three runs in the fifth on RBI hits from Brinly Burke, Marisa Gutierrez and Sadie Mitchell and scored two in the seventh. They finished with eight hits, including doubles from Mikinna Dockery, Jesse Pryor and Jaden Smith.
The Lady Tigers erupted for 22 runs on 24 hits Tuesday in Waco, where they hammered Waco University 22-11.
Alyssa Wood pitched and got the win on the mound and she had a monster day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a double and driving in four runs. Smith homered, scored twice and drove in two runs and Dockery had a double, scored three runs and drove in a run. Burke had three hits and drove in two runs and Gutierrez had two hits and drove in two runs.
