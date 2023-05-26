What a year!
What a turnaround!
What a landslide on the District 14-5A All-District team.
That's a quick look at Corsicana's Lady Tiger softball team that emerged as a power this spring with a roster full of freshmen and underclassmen -- a team that reaped postseason honors after having the best season in recent years and making the playoffs.
Coach Courtney Anderson, who coaches with as much energy and wisdom as any softball coach in this part of the state, was named the District 14-5A Co-Coach of the Year, three Lady Tigers earned superlatives and everyone else landed somewhere on the 14-5A All-District team.
Triniti Tapley, a junior who had a breakout season on the mound, was the 14-5A Pitcher of the Year to lead the parade of players who were honored, and two newcomers earned superlatives as Paige Cates, a sophomore, was named the district's Newcomer of the Year and Jill Guilliams earned the 14-5A Freshman of the Year award.
Kaylee Tidwell, a junior, and Jesse Pryor, a sophomore, both had remarkable seasons and each earned a spot on the 14-5A First-Team.
Abby Zuniga, a freshman, and Jaden Smith, a senior, were named to the Second-Team and Makinna Dockery, a sophomore, and Destiny Gallegos, a freshman, were named to the Honorable Mention list as nine players earned All-District honors.
