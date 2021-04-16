It was a tough week for Corsicana's Lady Tigers, who lost to Joshua 6-2 on Monday and fell just short in a 9-7 loss in Ennis on Tuesday.
Brinly Burke had a two-run double and belted a home run, but it wasn't enough for Corsicana's Lady Tigers, who lost to Ennis 9-7 Tuesday in Ennis, where the two rivals went back-and-forth all night before Ennis scored late to win the crucial District 14-5A game.
The first six Lady Tigers scored. Jaylee Woolley went 1-for-3 and scored, Sadie Mitchell went 1-for-3 and scored, Brinley went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, and scored and Gabby James went 1-for-3 with a double and scored. Marleigh Tidwell, who started and went the distance on the mound, went 1-for-3 and scored, and Jaden Smith, who went 1-for-3 and and drove in a run, scored.
The Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the first, thanks to Brinley's two-run double, but Ennis came back with a run in the first and a five-run fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead.
The Lady Tigers stormed back when Burke hit a solo home run that ignited a three-run fifth that knotted the score at 6-6. But Ennis scored two in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead 8-6. The Tigers closed to 8-7 in the sixth, but Ennis added a run in the sixth.
The Lady Tigers made up their district game against Joshua, which was rained out Friday Monday. Marleigh Tidwell went the distance and pitched well on a night when the Lady Tigers had trouble scoring in a 6-2 loss.
Sadie Mitchell led the way with an RBI triple in the seventh inning, bringing in Jaylee Woolley, who went 1-for-3. Mitchell scored when Gabby James ripped an RBI single.
