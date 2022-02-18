GREENVILLE -- What a start! What a finish!
Corsicana's Lady Tiger softball team was out of breath and out of drama after staging an inspiring comeback and wild ending to a 12-9 victory against Greenville in their season opener.
They were on the road and trailed 8-6 in the top of the seventh before exploding for six runs in their final at-bat. You want stars? They were all over the field for the Lady Tigers, who never gave up and just kept scoring.
When it was over Courtney Anderson's kids had banged out 10 hits, including seven extra-base knocks to start the season with the kind of win that can stay with a team.
Classic comeback? You bet. Just look at that wild seventh inning when Marisa Gutierrez opened the rally with a double to center, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a fly ball that was dropped in right field to make it an 8-7 game.
Jayla Woolley, who opened the season with a terrific display at the plate, going 4-for-4, ripped a two-run double to left field to knot the all the Greenville stomachs as the Lady Tigers took a 9-8 lead.
And the Lady Tigers were just getting started.
Sadie Mitchell, who flies and has owned the base bath during her entire career with the Lady Tigers, put down a bunt that scored Wooley and lifted Corsicana to a 10-8 lead and ended in a cloud of dust when Sadie ran all the way to third on the play.
Brinly Burke, who opened her season with a double and a typical Burke Bomb for her first homer of her senior season (and there will be plenty more to come), walked as Greenville wisely stayed away from Burke's bat after watching her drive in five runs in the game.
Mikinna Dockery then delivered the knockout blow when she tripled to center to bring home Mitchell, who went 2-for-5 and scored three runs, and Burke for the 12-8 lead.
Alyssa Wood started and went the distance, nailing down the win in the bottom of the seventh and finishing with five strikeouts.
"We had a solid pitching performance from Alyssa Wood and hits from some key players," Anderson said later. "I love how we didn't give up and came back to battle in the seventh inning.
"I'm excited to see what this mesh of mostly seniors and freshmen can do. It was a great start to the season."
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.