It's not where you start, it's where you finish.
That's part of what Corsicana's Lady Tigers softball team will take with them after losing to Ennis 10-5 Tuesday night in their District 14-5A opener.
Before it's over these same Lady Tigers, one of the youngest teams you will find anywhere, could be in the middle of the playoff hunt. That's the plan, and if you follow this program you know how far this team has come already.
"We're better than we were last year, and Ennis is better," said second-year coach Courtney Anderson, who has just one senior in her starting lineup. "I thought our energy was great. I thought we played well. We had one bad inning."
Ennis had a run-away inning in the fifth when the Lady Lions scored six runs to take a 7-5 lead and the Lady Tigers couldn't come back despite threatening in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
It's still hard to believe Kendall Dill's shot to left-center in the sixth didn't result in a two-run double . It sure looked like one when Dill hit the ball, but Ennis center fielder Clare Jasso made a nice play running the ball down and taking a hit from Dill.
"When it left her bat I thought it was going to be a double off the wall," Anderson said. "Kendall had a real good game at the plate."
She sure did. It was Dill whose two-run double ignited Corsicana's five-run first inning that knocked out Ennis starter Makayla Funtes. Aubree Lalani came in and pitched a gem for the Lady Lions, getting big outs with runners on base. The Lady Lions left nine runners on, including five over the final three innings.
"I thought we hit well in the first inning, but the bats went cold,"Anderson said. "We hit but we didn't get THE hit."
Marliegh Tidwell pitched well and was mowing down Ennis batters. She gave up an unearned run in the first and then shut down Ennis until the fifth, giving up just one hit -- a single in the third -- while striking out six through that stretch. She finished with nine Ks.
"Marliegh pitched really well," Anderson said.
But Ennis opened the fifth with a single, a walk and a double, and Anderson went to Alyssa Wood.
"I think Marliegh got a little (tired) and needed a break," Anderson. "We use that combo all the time, and Alyssa pitched her best game last week, pitching six innings against Athens."
Tidwell came back and retired the final out of the inning and finished the game, but Ennis put six runs across the plate in the inning.
"They had that one inning, but we've got to hit," Anderson said. "We didn't score after the first inning and you can't go six innings without a run in this district."
It's a tough district, but even after losing Tuesday, Anderson feels her team can be in the playoff hunt.
"Every game in our district is going to be like that one (close and up in the air)," Anderson said. "We will compete in every game."
That's how much Anderson likes her team, and of course the team would look a lot different if the Lady Tigers had their best player.
Brinly Burke, a power-hitting catcher who led Corsicana in every offensive category a year ago as a freshman, is arguably the best high school softball player in the Golden Circle. She is out with an injury.
But neither Anderson nor anyone else at Corsicana is making excuses. The coach and the kids believe this year's team has a chance to make the playoffs.
There was plenty to like Tuesday as the Lady Tigers played solid defensively, including in left field where Jaylee Woolley made some memorable plays, and several players came through with some big hits early.
Woolley led off the first with a sharp double, and Tidwell followed with a hard single up the middle. Dill came through with a bases-loaded two-run double and Sadie Mitchell, who can fly around the bases had an RBI single with a perfect bunt. Mitchell had two hits and a walk and stole two bases.
"Marliegh pitched really well and we played pretty good defense," Anderson said. "We've just got to hit. We had opportunities to come back but we didn't get the big hit.''
