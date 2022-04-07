Corsicana's Lady Tigers softball team lost a heartbreaker Tuesday night in Cleburne, where the Lady Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game 6-5.
The Lady Tigers were led at the plate by Jaden Smith, who doubled in two runs, Jaylee Woolley, who had a two-run single, Alyssa Wood, who went the distance on the mound and had an RBI single, and Sammie Lewis, who doubled and scored.
The Lady Tigers will be at home Friday to face Midlothian at 7 p.m.
